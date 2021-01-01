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Leisure & Experiences in Budapest

SORT: RELEVANCE
Széchenyi Baths
Széchenyi Baths

Europe's largest thermal complex in Városliget Park in Budapest, named after Count István Széchenyi. The yellow-domed building, in the Baroque-Renaissance style, features frescoes, mosaics, and historic interiors. It includes saunas, a hammam, steam rooms, massage treatments, a fitness room, and a restaurant.

Fisherman's Bastion
Fisherman's Bastion

An iconic landmark of Budapest, located on Buda Hill, it is a picturesque architectural complex with panoramic views of the Danube and Pest.

Vajdahunyad Castle
Vajdahunyad Castle

An eclectic castle in Városliget Park in Budapest, built to symbolize the millennium of Hungarian statehood. It blends styles from various eras of Hungarian architecture and is surrounded by a moat.

Pinball Museum
Pinball Museum

Europe's largest interactive museum with a collection of over 140 vintage arcade machines dating back to 1947. Here you can not only watch, but also play all night.

Rumour by Rácz Jenő
Rumour by Rácz Jenő

A restaurant in central Budapest, opened in 2021 by renowned chef Jenő Rácz, combining Hungarian roots with European and Asian influences in a chef's table format.

Good Spirit Bar
Good Spirit Bar

A premium bar in the center of Budapest with an extensive collection of whiskey, cocktails and snacks.

Instant-Fogas Complex
Instant-Fogas Complex

A legendary entertainment complex in the heart of Budapest's Jewish Quarter, uniting several legendary ruin bars in one place.

Margaret Island
Margaret Island

A picturesque green island park on the Danube in the center of Budapest, between Buda and Pest. It's the perfect spot for quiet strolls, picnics, and a break from the hustle and bustle of the city, with panoramic views of both sides of the city.

Essência
Essência

A Budapest restaurant with one Michelin star for its high-quality cuisine. It combines Portuguese and Hungarian dishes.

Koller Gallery
Koller Gallery

Budapest's oldest private art gallery, founded in 1953 in the Castle District, combines contemporary art exhibitions with a memorial room to sculptor Amerigo Toth and a cozy sculpture garden.

Hungarian National Gallery
Hungarian National Gallery

Budapest's leading art museum, housing the largest collection of Hungarian art, is housed in the Royal Palace on Buda Castle.

Szimpla Kert
Szimpla Kert

Budapest's first and most iconic ruin bar, with an eclectic decor of antiques, graffiti, and quirky installations like a Trabant car used as a table.