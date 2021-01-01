Leisure & Experiences in Budapest
Europe's largest thermal complex in Városliget Park in Budapest, named after Count István Széchenyi. The yellow-domed building, in the Baroque-Renaissance style, features frescoes, mosaics, and historic interiors. It includes saunas, a hammam, steam rooms, massage treatments, a fitness room, and a restaurant.
An iconic landmark of Budapest, located on Buda Hill, it is a picturesque architectural complex with panoramic views of the Danube and Pest.
An eclectic castle in Városliget Park in Budapest, built to symbolize the millennium of Hungarian statehood. It blends styles from various eras of Hungarian architecture and is surrounded by a moat.
Europe's largest interactive museum with a collection of over 140 vintage arcade machines dating back to 1947. Here you can not only watch, but also play all night.
A restaurant in central Budapest, opened in 2021 by renowned chef Jenő Rácz, combining Hungarian roots with European and Asian influences in a chef's table format.
A premium bar in the center of Budapest with an extensive collection of whiskey, cocktails and snacks.
A legendary entertainment complex in the heart of Budapest's Jewish Quarter, uniting several legendary ruin bars in one place.
A picturesque green island park on the Danube in the center of Budapest, between Buda and Pest. It's the perfect spot for quiet strolls, picnics, and a break from the hustle and bustle of the city, with panoramic views of both sides of the city.
A Budapest restaurant with one Michelin star for its high-quality cuisine. It combines Portuguese and Hungarian dishes.
Budapest's oldest private art gallery, founded in 1953 in the Castle District, combines contemporary art exhibitions with a memorial room to sculptor Amerigo Toth and a cozy sculpture garden.
Budapest's leading art museum, housing the largest collection of Hungarian art, is housed in the Royal Palace on Buda Castle.
Budapest's first and most iconic ruin bar, with an eclectic decor of antiques, graffiti, and quirky installations like a Trabant car used as a table.