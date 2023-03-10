Luxury apartments in Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires blends European elegance with Latin American energy. Contemporary residences in Puerto Madero, stylish apartments in Palermo, and classic homes in Recoleta offer a sophisticated way to experience Argentina's vibrant capital.
Carefully Selected Properties
Our approach begins with understanding how you plan to live during your stay. Instead of browsing countless listings, you receive access to a curated collection of residences chosen for their comfort, quality, and location. You can choose from:
- Stylish apartments in established residential districts.
- Spacious homes with contemporary design and generous living areas.
- Premium residences featuring private amenities and secure access.
- Professional guidance throughout the rental or purchasing process.
Request
Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.
Selecting
We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.
Payment
In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.
When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.
Advantages of working with us
Additional services
Our work continues after you receive the keys. We remain available to coordinate services that simplify everyday living, protect your investment, and help you settle in with complete peace of mind. We can assist with:
- Personal concierge support for daily arrangements.
- Chauffeur services and premium vehicle hire.
- Property management for overseas homeowners.
- Local guidance during real estate transactions.
The best locations
Each district of Buenos Aires offers a distinctive atmosphere. Our collection focuses on neighborhoods where elegant architecture, premium residences, and vibrant city life exist in perfect balance.
- Puerto Madero — luxury waterfront apartments overlooking the docks and skyline.
- Recoleta — prestigious residences surrounded by grand architecture and cultural landmarks.
- Palermo Chico — exclusive homes in one of the city's most refined residential districts.
- Belgrano R — elegant properties on quiet tree-lined streets with a residential feel.
Finding the right neighborhood is the first step toward enjoying everything Buenos Aires has to offer.
Why choose us
Entering a new property market can be challenging without reliable local knowledge. We simplify the process by offering carefully selected opportunities and dependable support from the very first conversation.
- Access to premium residences in Buenos Aires' most desirable neighborhoods.
- Guidance tailored to international buyers and long-term residents.
- Transparent communication and realistic market recommendations.
- Dedicated assistance with complete privacy throughout your journey.
Services for property owners
Every property benefits from an individual strategy. We help owners position premium residences effectively while taking care of communication, coordination, and everyday management. Our services include:
- International promotion targeting high quality clients.
- Screening of prospective tenants and buyers.
- Coordination of legal and administrative procedures.
- Property management tailored to your ownership objectives.
Guarantee of transaction security
The right property deserves the right level of protection throughout the transaction. We verify documentation, coordinate legal procedures, and work alongside experienced local specialists to safeguard your interests. We provide:
- Legal due diligence before any agreement is concluded.
- Verification of ownership records and supporting documentation.
- Preparation and review of purchase or rental contracts.
- Professional guidance throughout every stage of the transaction.
We believe confidence comes from knowing every important detail has already been carefully examined.