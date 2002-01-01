Leisure & Experiences in Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires' largest green oasis, covering 40 hectares in the district (Tres de Febrero Park). Picturesque artificial lakes with boat rentals, shady paths, and the famous El Rosedal rose garden.
A stylish multi-format space in Buenos Aires' historic centre (Monserrat): a Southern Italian restaurant, bar, coffee house, and art gallery in an 1875 building. Authentic Neapolitan pizza from a wood-fired oven, live jazz in the evening, contemporary design, and a library.
The Eva Perón memorial museum in a Palermo mansion (opened in 2002). Personal belongings, wardrobe, photos, documents about her role in Argentina’s social, political, and cultural life.
A treasure trove of European and Argentine art in the luxurious Errazuriz Palace (1911–1916, French neoclassicism). Collections of furniture, sculpture, porcelain, and painting. An immersion into aristocratic life of the early 20th century.
A historical museum inside the «Pink House» (presidential residence) on Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires. The history of the building, the lives of presidents, and the country’s political development: interactive exhibits, personal belongings, documents.
A cozy wine bar in the upscale Recoleta district with a warm, almost homely atmosphere. An extensive collection of Argentine wines, including rare vintages from small wineries. Tasting sets, exquisite snacks (cheeses, tapas), and staff happy to share the story of each wine region.
A popular park in the Caballito district (opened in 1910). A green oasis for relaxation, jogging, and rollerblading. A round pond with birds, an amphitheatre, the Museum of Natural Sciences, and French-style landscape design.
A modern wine bar in Buenos Aires featuring an innovative self‑service system (Wineemotion dispensers). Over 140 Argentine and international wines — guests choose their own pour size.
A picturesque historic Romantic-style park (designed by Carlos Thays) in an upscale Buenos Aires neighbourhood. Green hills, old trees, a tango gazebo, and close to Chinatown. A popular recreational spot.
A lively bar and lounge at the Meliá Casa Lucía hotel. An immersion into local culture through art, music, and gastronomy. Vibrant atmosphere, graffiti terrace, live music, exquisite tapas.
A popular music club and bar in the Villa del Parque district. A «hidden gem» atmosphere, live performances, and a quality cocktail menu.
The oldest and most colourful district of Buenos Aires, with cobblestone streets, 19th‑century mansions, and courtyards. An antique market, street tango, bohemian cafés, and the Sunday fair at Dorrego Square.