Luxury cars for rent in Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires invites long journeys between its distinctive neighbourhoods, restaurants, business districts, and destinations outside the city. A luxury vehicle adds comfort to these routes while adapting easily to both business and private itineraries.
What we offer
Buenos Aires calls for a car that can keep pace with the city while remaining comfortable over longer distances. The arrangement can be adapted from independent urban driving to a fully coordinated private journey outside the capital.
- Elegant premium cars are well suited to moving between Recoleta, Palermo, Puerto Madero, and other central districts.
- Range Rover and comparable luxury SUVs offer greater comfort for longer journeys and travel with luggage.
- Private excursions beyond Buenos Aires can be arranged with a professional chauffeur and a schedule built around your preferred stops.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
Private chauffeur service adds flexibility to the itinerary without relying on public transport or dealing with parking. Arrangements can range from a single transfer to extended personal availability.
- Dedicated vehicle collection for airport, hotel, and private transfers.
- Chauffeur waiting service during shopping, business appointments, or events.
- Private journeys beyond the city can be organised around a pre-agreed route and schedule.
Additional services
A premium vehicle can form part of a business, social, or creative programme rather than simply serve as everyday transportation. Additional services are designed for occasions where presentation and individuality matter as much as mobility.
- Exclusive models for fashion shoots, advertising campaigns, and music productions.
- Cars for premieres, private parties, and other style-focused occasions.
- Individually arranged driving itineraries beyond the city for private regional travel.
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
A premium vehicle should offer more than visual appeal; confidence in its mechanical condition matters just as much. Every car is regularly serviced and checked before delivery. Chauffeur-driven journeys are handled by professionals who understand the importance of comfort and discretion.
Rent for special occasions
The city’s vibrant nightlife makes a premium vehicle a natural extension of an important evening.
- Theatre premieres, tango shows, and cultural events.
- Formal dinners and private celebrations.
- Executive transportation for important business occasions.
- Evening journeys where comfort and style are part of the experience.