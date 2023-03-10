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Luxury cars for rent in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires invites long journeys between its distinctive neighbourhoods, restaurants, business districts, and destinations outside the city. A luxury vehicle adds comfort to these routes while adapting easily to both business and private itineraries.

What we offer

Buenos Aires calls for a car that can keep pace with the city while remaining comfortable over longer distances. The arrangement can be adapted from independent urban driving to a fully coordinated private journey outside the capital.

  • Elegant premium cars are well suited to moving between Recoleta, Palermo, Puerto Madero, and other central districts.
  • Range Rover and comparable luxury SUVs offer greater comfort for longer journeys and travel with luggage.
  • Private excursions beyond Buenos Aires can be arranged with a professional chauffeur and a schedule built around your preferred stops.

Supercars
Supercars
Business class
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Personal driver

Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

Private chauffeur service adds flexibility to the itinerary without relying on public transport or dealing with parking. Arrangements can range from a single transfer to extended personal availability.

  • Dedicated vehicle collection for airport, hotel, and private transfers.
  • Chauffeur waiting service during shopping, business appointments, or events.
  • Private journeys beyond the city can be organised around a pre-agreed route and schedule.

Additional services

A premium vehicle can form part of a business, social, or creative programme rather than simply serve as everyday transportation. Additional services are designed for occasions where presentation and individuality matter as much as mobility.

  • Exclusive models for fashion shoots, advertising campaigns, and music productions.
  • Cars for premieres, private parties, and other style-focused occasions.
  • Individually arranged driving itineraries beyond the city for private regional travel.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

A premium vehicle should offer more than visual appeal; confidence in its mechanical condition matters just as much. Every car is regularly serviced and checked before delivery. Chauffeur-driven journeys are handled by professionals who understand the importance of comfort and discretion.

Rent for special occasions

The city’s vibrant nightlife makes a premium vehicle a natural extension of an important evening.

  • Theatre premieres, tango shows, and cultural events.
  • Formal dinners and private celebrations.
  • Executive transportation for important business occasions.
  • Evening journeys where comfort and style are part of the experience.