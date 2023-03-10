Private jet for rent in Buenos Aires
Private aviation helps maintain your preferred pace even when travelling considerable distances. A carefully arranged itinerary, personal space, and the freedom to work or unwind in flight make the journey considerably more comfortable.
What we offer
With considerable distances between South America and major international hubs, private aviation can transform the usual long-haul travel experience. Each itinerary is arranged individually, taking into account business commitments, passenger numbers, and any required stops along the way.
- Long-haul charter flights for business and private travel.
- Connections to São Paulo, Montevideo, Santiago, and other regional centres.
- Travel arrangements for executives, investors, and private groups.
- Bespoke intercontinental itineraries with departure times tailored to your schedule.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Comfort becomes especially valuable on long international journeys. The crew helps passengers make the most of their time in the air, whether they prefer to work, relax, or simply disconnect.
- Meals and beverages served according to individual preferences.
- A discreet environment for private conversations and business tasks.
- Experienced pilots accustomed to international travel.
- Attentive service that respects personal space throughout the flight.
Additional services
Additional arrangements can bring together the city’s dining, culture, and private experiences in a programme shaped around the traveller’s interests.
- A bespoke evening combining restaurants, tango, and a carefully coordinated cultural itinerary.
- Private chauffeur-driven transportation for city travel and excursions beyond Buenos Aires.
- High-end apartments for short visits or extended stays.
- Personal concierge assistance with tickets, restaurants, events, and unusual requests.
The itinerary can be built around individual interests rather than predefined travel packages.
Directions and routes
The vast distances across South America make private aviation especially valuable for journeys built around several cities or regions rather than a fixed commercial timetable.
- Flights to São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and other major Brazilian centres.
- Private connections to Montevideo, Santiago, and Lima.
- Journeys to Argentina’s wine regions and the landscapes of Patagonia.
- Long-haul travel to the United States, Europe, and other international destinations.
Why choose us
A well-organised private flight should fit naturally into the rhythm of the journey rather than become another task for the traveller to manage.
- Departure times and routing are built around business commitments, private appointments, and onward travel plans.
- More complex journeys can be arranged in several stages while remaining under one consistent coordination process.
- Versently services can be introduced selectively, from accommodation and event planning to private experiences and local assistance.
- Discretion is particularly important when travel involves business negotiations, investment matters, or private events.
Safety and standards
Private aviation safety relies on a combination of technical oversight, careful planning, and experience with international routes.
- Aviation partners are assessed for safety compliance and operational reliability.
- Weather conditions and route characteristics are incorporated into flight preparation.
- Aircraft condition and crew qualifications form part of the assessment for every selected option.
The result is a composed way to arrive in Buenos Aires, leaving you free to enjoy its architecture, energy, and unmistakable porteño character.