Luxury villas in Buenos Aires
Life naturally lends itself to long dinners, gatherings, and beautiful evening rituals. A villa becomes a setting for entertaining, unwinding, and enjoying the atmosphere with the same appreciation given to its interiors.
What we offer
A villa becomes especially appealing when it is designed not only for retreat, but also for an active social life. We therefore look for residences with expressive interiors, inviting entertaining areas, and an atmosphere made for long evenings with guests.
- Private rentals for family trips and extended stays.
- Homes with pools, gardens, generous living rooms, and spaces designed for entertaining.
- Coordination of viewings, negotiations, and communication with property owners.
- Property acquisition options shaped around personal goals and future use.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Buenos Aires offers several distinct ways to experience villa living, from elegant urban neighbourhoods to expansive private communities outside the city centre.
- San Isidro is particularly attractive for substantial homes, mature gardens, leafy streets, and a quieter residential rhythm.
- Palermo Chico provides a refined urban setting surrounded by parks, museums, and some of the city’s most distinguished architecture.
- Nordelta offers gated communities, generous plots, private clubs, and an extensive range of leisure amenities.
- Martínez combines spacious residential properties with greenery and convenient connections to central Buenos Aires.
Additional services
Buenos Aires rewards a more personal approach, combining its cultural energy with private gastronomy, music, and evening experiences.
- Personal guides for neighbourhoods, galleries, theatres, and architectural landmarks.
- Private tango lessons and evenings accompanied by live music.
- Restaurant reservations, wine tastings, and bespoke culinary journeys.
- Chauffeur-driven vehicles for city travel and longer journeys across Argentina.
Why choose us
A well-organised stay should feel effortless, with every decision shaped around the individual behind the request.
- Property recommendations reflect the purpose of the trip, guest profile, and expected level of comfort.
- Local arrangements are handled by a team familiar with the market and the character of everyday life.
- Important accommodation terms are clarified and confirmed before the booking is finalised.
- Concierge assistance can be added for restaurants, cultural events, shopping, and private occasions.
Services for villa owners
A residence aimed at international guests needs more than attractive presentation. Consistent rental management, property care, and guest experience all contribute to its long-term performance. Professional coordination allows the owner to remain removed from day-to-day matters.
- International promotion aimed at suitable renters and prospective buyers.
- Guest screening, booking management, and communication throughout each stay.
- Rental strategy recommendations based on seasonality, demand, and the owner’s objectives.
- Oversight of the residence, grounds, pool, and external contractors.
Transaction security guarantee
When renting or purchasing a villa, it is essential to understand the legal structure, financial commitments, and responsibilities of each party before proceeding.
- Verification of property documents and the authority of the owner or authorised representative.
- Review of deposits, payment terms, cancellation provisions, and potential liabilities.
- Clear documentation of the agreed occupancy or property transfer terms.