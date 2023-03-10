Luxury yachts for rent in Buenos Aires
A long evening, good wine, music, and open water create an atmosphere made for lingering. A private yacht becomes the setting for dinner, entertaining friends, or celebrating something worth remembering.
What we offer
A yacht outing can extend an evening or become the main event itself. Dining, music, and the atmosphere on board can be tailored to the occasion.
- Private cruises for families and intimate groups.
- Evening charters with dinner and onboard service.
- Yachts for private celebrations and gatherings with friends.
- Longer charters built around a personalised itinerary.
The experience is shaped around the group, duration, and mood of the occasion.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
The ideal evening calls for an atmosphere where conversation, dinner, and music can unfold without unnecessary formality. The crew keeps the service attentive while allowing the evening to remain entirely your own.
- Curated wine pairings and gastronomy prepared for relaxed, unhurried evenings.
- Atmosphere control encompassing ambient lighting, sound, and a casual pace.
- Smooth passage execution paired with complete operational care on board.
Additional services
Food and wine can become a defining part of the charter rather than a simple addition. Depending on the occasion, the evening may centre on Argentine flavours, music, or a private celebration afloat.
- A curated selection of Argentine wines with expert guidance.
- A bespoke asado experience or another menu designed specifically for the group.
- Music or dance entertainment for an evening charter.
- Intimate celebration planning, including styling, a custom cake, and dedicated service.
Routes and destinations
Buenos Aires offers two contrasting experiences from the water. The broad Río de la Plata opens towards an expansive horizon, while the Tigre Delta leads into narrow channels, green islands, and a much quieter riverside environment.
- Puerto Madero and the Río de la Plata — an urban cruise framed by the contemporary Buenos Aires waterfront.
- San Isidro and the northern riverfront — a quieter itinerary away from the busiest parts of the city.
- Tigre Delta — a slower journey through winding channels, islands, and riverside homes.
- The Delta at sunset — an evening outing among the islands, with the option to continue with dinner ashore.
Yachts for special occasions
The Río de la Plata lends itself to long evenings with no need to hurry. Dining, music, and conversation can unfold on board while the atmosphere remains private and relaxed.
- Private asado on the water — Argentine cuisine takes centre stage, complemented by a carefully selected wine list.
- Tango evenings — dinner followed by a private performance or intimate musical programme for invited guests.
- Sunset cocktail receptions — a sophisticated setting for entertaining clients, friends, or a private guest list as the city lights begin to appear.
As the shoreline fades into the evening light, the focus shifts to the water, the music, and the people around the table.