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OPIA Lounge & Bar in Cairo

OPIA Lounge & Bar

About

A prestigious panoramic bar and restaurant located on the 36th floor of the Ramses Hilton in the heart of Cairo. Renowned for offering one of the city's finest views of the Nile and the illuminated skyline, the venue also boasts a vibrant atmosphere enhanced by live DJ performances.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Wi-Fi

Contacts

1115 Nile Corniche، Floor 36th، Cairo, Cairo Governorate
+201022218977

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 01:30
Tuesday16:00 - 01:30
Wednesday16:00 - 01:30
Thursday16:00 - 01:30
Friday16:00 - 01:30
Saturday16:00 - 01:30
Sunday16:00 - 01:30