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Vintage Bar & Lounge in Cairo

Vintage Bar & Lounge

About

A stylish and sophisticated bar located within the Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel. Guests can enjoy an extensive cocktail menu, a wide selection of wines, premium spirits and beers, as well as a variety of appetizers and full-course dishes.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Ring Road, Mirage City, Heliopolis, Cairo Governorate 11757

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00
Sunday18:00 - 01:00