Osmanly Restaurant in Cairo
About
A restaurant specializing in traditional Turkish cuisine, located within the Kempinski Nile Hotel Garden City Cairo.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
12 Ahmed Ragheb, street, Cairo Governorate 11519
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 00:00
Tuesday13:00 - 00:00
Wednesday13:00 - 00:00
Thursday13:00 - 00:00
Friday13:00 - 00:00
Saturday13:00 - 00:00
Sunday13:00 - 00:00