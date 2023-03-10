Luxury yachts for rent in Cairo
The Nile creates a distinctive atmosphere, especially when the intensity of the city gives way to open water and evening light. Chartering a private vessel creates a refined background for dinner, family time, a business meeting, or an intimate celebration.
What we offer
Private cruising on the Nile offers a more relaxed way to experience the city while keeping the occasion entirely personal.
- Daytime and evening cruises with dinner on board.
- Yachts for families and intimate private groups.
- Private celebrations and small events on the water.
- Tailored routes with selected stops and additional onboard arrangements.
The vessel is chosen according to the group size and the planned programme.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
A leisurely journey along the Nile calls for relaxed dining and attentive hospitality without unnecessary ceremony. Practical details are handled discreetly so that guests can remain focused on the experience.
- Seamless table preparation and service featuring agreed international or local menus.
- Strict focus on safety and comfortable passage along the Nile currents.
- Thoughtful support tailored to family gatherings and secluded private escapes.
Additional services
A private evening on the water can be complemented by local flavours, music, and a more personal cultural dimension. The setting can be prepared in advance for a celebration, a special dinner, or simply an occasion worth remembering.
- A tasting menu inspired by Egyptian and wider Middle Eastern cuisine.
- Live traditional music set up to accompany private dinners and gatherings.
- Professional photography timed around the most flattering light and preferred locations on board.
- Bespoke styling for family celebrations and important occasions.
Routes and destinations
The Nile offers a quieter perspective on Cairo, separating the rhythm of the city from the movement of the river. A charter can remain close to the centre or continue south towards less crowded stretches of the waterfront.
- Zamalek to central Cairo — a city-focused cruise along the central embankments and bridges.
- Cairo Tower and the Nile Corniche — an open-water perspective on the capital’s central districts.
- Maadi and the southern Nile — a slower route away from the busiest parts of the city.
- Giza from the river — a distinctive western-bank perspective towards the pyramid district.
Yachts for special occasions
The Nile offers a way to step away from the intensity of the capital without leaving the city behind. Even an intimate gathering can feel completely removed from everyday surroundings.
- Iftar and Ramadan gatherings on the Nile — a carefully prepared dinner served in a tranquil setting.
- Egyptian music and cultural evenings — dining accompanied by live music and a curated programme introducing guests to local traditions.
- Sunset photography sessions — portraits, family imagery, or fashion content framed by the river and the city skyline.
The calm movement of the Nile changes the way the capital is experienced, turning a few hours on board into an occasion in its own right.