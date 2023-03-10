We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Luxury yachts for rent in Cairo

The Nile creates a distinctive atmosphere, especially when the intensity of the city gives way to open water and evening light. Chartering a private vessel creates a refined background for dinner, family time, a business meeting, or an intimate celebration.

What we offer

Private cruising on the Nile offers a more relaxed way to experience the city while keeping the occasion entirely personal.

  • Daytime and evening cruises with dinner on board.
  • Yachts for families and intimate private groups.
  • Private celebrations and small events on the water.
  • Tailored routes with selected stops and additional onboard arrangements.

The vessel is chosen according to the group size and the planned programme.

Motor yachts
Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Luxury megayachts

Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

A leisurely journey along the Nile calls for relaxed dining and attentive hospitality without unnecessary ceremony. Practical details are handled discreetly so that guests can remain focused on the experience.

  • Seamless table preparation and service featuring agreed international or local menus.
  • Strict focus on safety and comfortable passage along the Nile currents.
  • Thoughtful support tailored to family gatherings and secluded private escapes.

Additional services

A private evening on the water can be complemented by local flavours, music, and a more personal cultural dimension. The setting can be prepared in advance for a celebration, a special dinner, or simply an occasion worth remembering.

  • A tasting menu inspired by Egyptian and wider Middle Eastern cuisine.
  • Live traditional music set up to accompany private dinners and gatherings.
  • Professional photography timed around the most flattering light and preferred locations on board.
  • Bespoke styling for family celebrations and important occasions.

Routes and destinations

The Nile offers a quieter perspective on Cairo, separating the rhythm of the city from the movement of the river. A charter can remain close to the centre or continue south towards less crowded stretches of the waterfront.

  • Zamalek to central Cairo — a city-focused cruise along the central embankments and bridges.
  • Cairo Tower and the Nile Corniche — an open-water perspective on the capital’s central districts.
  • Maadi and the southern Nile — a slower route away from the busiest parts of the city.
  • Giza from the river — a distinctive western-bank perspective towards the pyramid district.

Yachts for special occasions

The Nile offers a way to step away from the intensity of the capital without leaving the city behind. Even an intimate gathering can feel completely removed from everyday surroundings.

  • Iftar and Ramadan gatherings on the Nile — a carefully prepared dinner served in a tranquil setting.
  • Egyptian music and cultural evenings — dining accompanied by live music and a curated programme introducing guests to local traditions.
  • Sunset photography sessions — portraits, family imagery, or fashion content framed by the river and the city skyline.

The calm movement of the Nile changes the way the capital is experienced, turning a few hours on board into an occasion in its own right.