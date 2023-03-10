Luxury yachts for rent in Cancun
The Caribbean is made for days that should never feel rushed. A private yacht offers the perfect way to swim, bask in the sun, cruise along the coast, or celebrate on the water.
What we offer
A Caribbean charter can become a full day on the water, with the itinerary shaped around the mood, the weather, and the way you want to spend your time.
- Yachts for coastal routes and island trips, with stops at scenic swimming spots.
- Daytime cruises with lunch, chilled drinks, and plenty of time to relax on board.
- Evening charters for dinners, intimate celebrations, and gatherings with friends.
- Vessels in different sizes for couples, families, and larger groups.
Duration and onboard arrangements are tailored to the number of guests and the pace you prefer.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
A day on the Caribbean should unfold without clocks or schedules, with everything appearing naturally whenever you need it. The crew keeps the experience smooth and discreet, leaving you free to enjoy the sea, the company, and the moment.
- Fresh drinks, light bites, and meals are served around your preferences and preferred pace.
- Swimming and snorkelling equipment is ready whenever you feel like taking a dip in the clear water.
- Cabins and leisure areas are kept calm, polished, and private throughout the day.
Additional services
Time on the water can take many forms: exploring the coast, lingering at a swimming stop, or simply spending a long afternoon with good food and drinks on board. The programme is shaped around the group rather than a fixed schedule.
- Snorkelling and other marine activities with professional equipment.
- Private fishing arrangements incorporated into a suitable itinerary.
- Fresh seafood, tropical fruit, and dishes designed for relaxed daytime dining.
- Underwater and conventional photography to capture the experience from different perspectives.
Routes and destinations
Cancun’s Caribbean waters are naturally suited to island-hopping, swimming, and unhurried days at sea. Shorter charters can stay close to the resort area, while a full day opens the way towards the surrounding islands.
- Cancun Hotel Zone and Nichupté Lagoon — a relaxed route combining resort views with sheltered waters.
- Cancun to Isla Mujeres — a natural day-charter option with time for swimming and exploring the island.
- Isla Mujeres and Punta Sam — a quieter itinerary around the northern part of the island and nearby waters.
- Cancun to Isla Contoy — a longer excursion towards protected beaches and rich marine habitats.
Yachts for special occasions
The tropical coastline allows celebrations to take place directly on the water, without the need for a hotel ballroom or fixed venue. Daytime occasions are particularly effective when the sea itself becomes part of the experience.
- Private beach-party birthdays — music, a bar, swimming, and lunch with a stop in a carefully selected area.
- Bridal gatherings and girls’ weekends — champagne, photography, and relaxed time at anchor.
- Underwater and lifestyle shoots — creative sessions incorporating snorkelling, underwater imagery, and the surrounding seascape.
White sand, clear water, and tropical sunlight provide all the scenery an exceptional occasion needs.