Luxury cars for rent in Chicago
A luxury vehicle makes it easier to move between business districts, events, and private appointments in comfort. For journeys beyond the city, it provides the freedom to travel further without compromising on convenience.
What we offer
The fleet covers everything from discreet executive comfort to more expressive choices for private travel.
- Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series for refined business mobility.
- Cadillac Escalade when space and presence are important.
- Porsche and other performance models for drivers who enjoy the journey itself.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
A professional chauffeur saves time and keeps travel comfortable when a business schedule involves multiple addresses across the city.
- Transportation to offices, conference centres, hotels, and event venues.
- Chauffeur availability between appointments without the need to deal with parking.
- Evening transportation to restaurants, concert venues, and private events.
Additional services
Beyond everyday city mobility, the vehicle can support business programmes, major events, and private travel around the region. Additional arrangements are tailored to the specific requirement.
- Transportation for sporting events, concerts, and major cultural occasions.
- Premium vehicles for corporate presentations and private receptions.
- Individually arranged journeys beyond the city with a route prepared in advance.
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
In a demanding urban environment, vehicle reliability needs to remain consistent. Cars receive regular maintenance, with essential systems checked before rental. Professional chauffeur support is available whenever the itinerary calls for it.
Rent for special occasions
Chicago’s scale and vibrant cultural scene create plenty of occasions where premium transportation feels entirely appropriate.
- Theatre, concert, and major entertainment evenings.
- Business receptions and corporate occasions.
- Private dinners and celebrations in prestigious districts.
- Special journeys beyond downtown for important events.
A luxury vehicle brings greater ease and polish to a demanding city evening.