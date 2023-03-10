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Luxury yachts for rent in Chicago

The skyline becomes even more striking from the water, with the city’s architecture forming the backdrop to a private escape. A yacht offers an exceptional setting for business meetings, dinners, celebrations, or relaxed hours on the lake.

What we offer

Lake Michigan offers a remarkable setting for turning an ordinary city day into a private experience with open water and skyline views.

  • Yachts for coastal cruises with panoramic views of the Chicago skyline.
  • Daytime charters with lunch, relaxed time on board, and a duration suited to your plans.
  • Vessels for business meetings, private receptions, and intimate corporate occasions.
  • Evening programmes with dinner, drinks, and views of the illuminated city.

The length and details of the charter are arranged around the occasion.

Motor yachts
Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Luxury megayachts

Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

A city charter can feel entirely different depending on the occasion, from a business lunch to a long evening with friends. The service follows that mood naturally, remaining polished, attentive, and discreet.

  • Dinner or light evening dining is arranged around the length and character of the cruise.
  • When work and leisure come together, the onboard setting remains comfortable for both conversation and private meetings.
  • Everything needed for a relaxed return to the water is prepared in advance, from refreshments to inviting spaces on deck.

Additional services

A business charter calls for very different considerations from a family afternoon or an evening celebration. The space can be configured for the purpose at hand and later transformed into a more relaxed setting for dinner or conversation.

  • A discreet meeting area equipped for presentations and video conferencing.
  • Catering suited to a working lunch or an extended business evening.
  • Private transport connecting offices, the marina, restaurants, and other selected addresses.
  • Guest coordination for private events, including arrival arrangements and seating.

Routes and destinations

From the water, Chicago’s skyline stretches into a long panorama of towers, parks, and beaches along Lake Michigan. The charter can stay on the lake or move into the Chicago River for a closer architectural perspective.

  • Navy Pier and Downtown Chicago — a classic route with uninterrupted views of the central skyline.
  • The Chicago River — an urban itinerary threading between the city’s high-rises and architectural landmarks.
  • Museum Campus and Northerly Island — a more open route across the downtown waterfront.
  • Lake Michigan at sunset — an evening cruise following the shoreline as the city lights come into view.

Yachts for special occasions

Lake Michigan and the city skyline give yacht events a strong visual presence. The format works especially well when entertaining guests and creating a change of setting are equally important.

  • Corporate cocktail receptions — entertaining clients and key partners with panoramic views of the skyline.
  • Graduation and milestone celebrations — an evening on the water with dining, music, and photography for a close group of friends.
  • Private viewings and launch events — a distinctive platform for presenting a product, collection, or new project to a selected audience.

With Chicago rising behind the yacht, even an intimate guest list can feel part of something much larger.