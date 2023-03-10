Luxury yachts for rent in Chicago
The skyline becomes even more striking from the water, with the city’s architecture forming the backdrop to a private escape. A yacht offers an exceptional setting for business meetings, dinners, celebrations, or relaxed hours on the lake.
What we offer
Lake Michigan offers a remarkable setting for turning an ordinary city day into a private experience with open water and skyline views.
- Yachts for coastal cruises with panoramic views of the Chicago skyline.
- Daytime charters with lunch, relaxed time on board, and a duration suited to your plans.
- Vessels for business meetings, private receptions, and intimate corporate occasions.
- Evening programmes with dinner, drinks, and views of the illuminated city.
The length and details of the charter are arranged around the occasion.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
A city charter can feel entirely different depending on the occasion, from a business lunch to a long evening with friends. The service follows that mood naturally, remaining polished, attentive, and discreet.
- Dinner or light evening dining is arranged around the length and character of the cruise.
- When work and leisure come together, the onboard setting remains comfortable for both conversation and private meetings.
- Everything needed for a relaxed return to the water is prepared in advance, from refreshments to inviting spaces on deck.
Additional services
A business charter calls for very different considerations from a family afternoon or an evening celebration. The space can be configured for the purpose at hand and later transformed into a more relaxed setting for dinner or conversation.
- A discreet meeting area equipped for presentations and video conferencing.
- Catering suited to a working lunch or an extended business evening.
- Private transport connecting offices, the marina, restaurants, and other selected addresses.
- Guest coordination for private events, including arrival arrangements and seating.
Routes and destinations
From the water, Chicago’s skyline stretches into a long panorama of towers, parks, and beaches along Lake Michigan. The charter can stay on the lake or move into the Chicago River for a closer architectural perspective.
- Navy Pier and Downtown Chicago — a classic route with uninterrupted views of the central skyline.
- The Chicago River — an urban itinerary threading between the city’s high-rises and architectural landmarks.
- Museum Campus and Northerly Island — a more open route across the downtown waterfront.
- Lake Michigan at sunset — an evening cruise following the shoreline as the city lights come into view.
Yachts for special occasions
Lake Michigan and the city skyline give yacht events a strong visual presence. The format works especially well when entertaining guests and creating a change of setting are equally important.
- Corporate cocktail receptions — entertaining clients and key partners with panoramic views of the skyline.
- Graduation and milestone celebrations — an evening on the water with dining, music, and photography for a close group of friends.
- Private viewings and launch events — a distinctive platform for presenting a product, collection, or new project to a selected audience.
With Chicago rising behind the yacht, even an intimate guest list can feel part of something much larger.