About

Every morning I walk through the Südmarkt before it gets busy, just to see what's fresh and talk to the vendors I've known for years — that's how I stay ahead of what's landing on the best tables in Cologne that week. My passion is finding the restaurants where the chef actually gives a damn, whether that's a Michelin-starred kitchen in Ehrenfeld or a family-run Syrian place in Kalk that nobody's written about yet. I know this city's food scene from the inside out, and I love nothing more than matching people to a meal they'll still be talking about months later.