We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Larissa Bobby

Cologne

Larissa Bobby

About

Every morning I walk through the Südmarkt before it gets busy, just to see what's fresh and talk to the vendors I've known for years — that's how I stay ahead of what's landing on the best tables in Cologne that week. My passion is finding the restaurants where the chef actually gives a damn, whether that's a Michelin-starred kitchen in Ehrenfeld or a family-run Syrian place in Kalk that nobody's written about yet. I know this city's food scene from the inside out, and I love nothing more than matching people to a meal they'll still be talking about months later.

Open in App