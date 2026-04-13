Hanse Stube

Known as the “living room of Cologne,” this restaurant has remained a bastion of elegance and classic hospitality for more than half a century. It honors the traditions of French cuisine while complementing them with the finest seasonal ingredients sourced from the North Rhine-Westphalia region. One of its signature features is the traditional silver-service presentation, which adds a sense of ceremony and refinement to every meal. The extensive wine list includes both the great châteaux of France and outstanding German Rieslings from carefully selected private wineries.