Kolumba in Cologne
About
The art museum of the Archdiocese of Cologne. This unique space, designed by architect Peter Zumthor on the ruins of a late Gothic church, is considered a masterpiece of contemporary museum architecture. Its exhibitions bring together ancient religious artworks and pieces by modern artists, creating a fascinating dialogue between the past and the present.
Contacts
Kolumbastraße 4, 50667 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 17:00
Wednesday12:00 - 17:00
Thursday12:00 - 17:00
Friday12:00 - 17:00
Saturday12:00 - 17:00
Sunday12:00 - 17:00