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Kolumba in Cologne

Kolumba

About

The art museum of the Archdiocese of Cologne. This unique space, designed by architect Peter Zumthor on the ruins of a late Gothic church, is considered a masterpiece of contemporary museum architecture. Its exhibitions bring together ancient religious artworks and pieces by modern artists, creating a fascinating dialogue between the past and the present.

Contacts

Kolumbastraße 4, 50667 Köln
+492219331930

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 17:00
Wednesday12:00 - 17:00
Thursday12:00 - 17:00
Friday12:00 - 17:00
Saturday12:00 - 17:00
Sunday12:00 - 17:00