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Museum Ludwig in Cologne

Museum Ludwig

About

One of the most important museums of modern art in the world. It houses one of the largest collections of Picasso’s works in Europe, along with an outstanding collection of American Pop Art, featuring artists such as Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, as well as significant works of Russian avant-garde and Surrealism.

Contacts

Heinrich-Böll-Platz, 50667 Köln
+4922122126165

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00