Museum Ludwig in Cologne
About
One of the most important museums of modern art in the world. It houses one of the largest collections of Picasso’s works in Europe, along with an outstanding collection of American Pop Art, featuring artists such as Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, as well as significant works of Russian avant-garde and Surrealism.
Contacts
Heinrich-Böll-Platz, 50667 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00