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Käthe Kollwitz Museum in Cologne

Käthe Kollwitz Museum

About

The museum houses the world’s largest collection of works by the renowned 20th-century German artist and sculptor Käthe Kollwitz. Best known for her deeply moving graphic art, Kollwitz explored themes of human suffering, social injustice, war, and loss with exceptional emotional power. The collection offers a comprehensive insight into her artistic legacy and her enduring influence on modern art.

Contacts

Neumarkt 18-24, 50667 Köln
+492212272899

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday11:00 - 18:00
Wednesday11:00 - 18:00
Thursday11:00 - 18:00
Friday11:00 - 18:00
Saturday11:00 - 18:00
Sunday11:00 - 18:00