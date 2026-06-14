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Taku in Cologne

Taku

About

This restaurant is considered the finest representative of Asian fusion cuisine in Cologne. The chef masterfully combines Japanese, Chinese, and Vietnamese culinary traditions with modern European cooking techniques. The menu is centered around premium-quality seafood and exotic spices, creating dishes that are both refined and inventive. The minimalist Eastern-inspired interior promotes a sense of calm, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the gastronomic experience.