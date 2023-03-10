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Luxury cars for rent in Cologne

A luxury vehicle provides comfortable mobility across Cologne while making regional travel throughout Germany more convenient. An elegant car is well suited to business schedules, events, transfers, and private journeys.

What we offer

Cologne works particularly well as a base for wider journeys across North Rhine-Westphalia and beyond. Premium car rental can therefore cover everything from a concentrated business day to a multi-city itinerary.

  • An executive sedan provides a polished and practical solution for offices, hotels, trade fairs, and corporate appointments.
  • Porsche Taycan and other modern performance models suit drivers who want to combine business travel with a more engaging driving experience.
  • For regional routes involving several destinations, a spacious SUV or chauffeur-driven vehicle offers greater flexibility throughout the day.

Supercars
Supercars
Business class
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Personal driver

Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

Professional chauffeur service keeps mobility in the background while the rest of the day remains the priority. The vehicle can be arranged for individual journeys or continuous personal availability.

  • Transfers between offices, exhibition venues, and hotels.
  • Chauffeur service for evening events and schedules involving multiple destinations.
  • Regional journeys can include pre-arranged service duration and selected stops.

Additional services

Selected journeys can be complemented with services connected to cultural programmes, events, and business travel. The arrangement is shaped around the duration and purpose of the visit.

  • Bespoke driving itineraries with local insight and access to less familiar destinations in the region.
  • Premium vehicles for exhibitions, presentations, fashion shoots, and other professional productions.
  • Coordinated mobility for clients attending several events during the same business trip.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

Vehicle reliability is monitored consistently throughout the fleet. Regular servicing and pre-rental checks help maintain dependable standards, while chauffeur services are provided by experienced professionals.

Rent for special occasions

Understated elegance works particularly well when the vehicle becomes part of an important occasion.

  • Evenings at concert halls, theatres, and cultural venues.
  • Executive travel during major exhibitions and business events.
  • Private dinners and celebrations at country residences.
  • A refined vehicle for occasions where comfort and presentation matter.

Premium transportation keeps the occasion polished without unnecessary distractions.