Luxury yachts for rent in Cologne
The Rhine brings a slower rhythm and offers a fresh perspective on the city. A private yacht creates a sophisticated setting for an evening out, a special occasion, or a simple change of scenery.
What we offer
The Rhine lends itself to several distinct yacht experiences, from relaxed daytime cruising to elegant evenings with dinner and views of the city.
- A selection of vessels for shorter Rhine cruises as well as longer journeys beyond the city.
- Day itineraries with lunch, drinks, and selected stops along the route.
- Dedicated onboard settings suited to business meetings, intimate corporate gatherings, and private receptions.
- Evening charters with dinner and a relaxed atmosphere for family or friends.
The duration and details of the day are shaped around the occasion.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
An evening on the water is especially enjoyable when nothing needs to be managed personally. The crew stays attentive without ever taking over the experience, allowing dinner, conversation, and the view to unfold naturally.
- A relaxed dinner can be prepared with dishes and drinks selected in advance.
- The atmosphere remains comfortable for conversation, music, and unhurried time together.
- For private occasions, the deck and leisure areas are prepared around the number of guests and the mood of the evening.
Additional services
An intimate charter often works best when the setting is carefully considered before guests arrive. The evening can revolve around dinner, music, design, or simply an elegant space in which to spend time together.
- Individual tableware, linens, and decorative details selected for the occasion.
- Bespoke desserts or a celebration cake from a preferred pastry chef.
- Acoustic live music for dinner or a small private gathering.
- A guided wine or beverage tasting arranged on board.
Routes and destinations
The Rhine forms the natural backbone of a yacht charter from Cologne. Shorter outings focus on the cathedral and historic centre, while longer journeys can follow the river towards medieval towns and the landscapes of the Rhine Valley.
- Cologne Cathedral, Old Town, and Rheinauhafen — a city route combining historic architecture with the modern waterfront.
- The southern Rhine — a quieter run away from the densest part of the city.
- Zons — a longer outing towards the medieval riverside town.
- Siebengebirge — an extended journey towards the hills and wider scenery of the Rhine Valley.
Yachts for special occasions
The Rhine creates a slower rhythm than a conventional city venue, allowing an event to unfold without the pressure of a fixed timetable. The space can be tailored to the size and character of the gathering.
- Wine and gastronomic evenings — a tasting experience pairing selected dishes and wines for a small group.
- Festival and concert after-parties — continue the evening on board after the main cultural event in a more private setting.
- Family anniversaries — a celebratory lunch or dinner combined with a cruise and changing views along the Rhine.
The river turns a familiar celebration into something more relaxed, personal, and memorable.