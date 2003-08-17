About

I used to sketch dress patterns on the back of my history homework as a kid, which is probably why I ended up spending more time in the covered bazaars and Nişantaşı ateliers than anywhere else in this city. My passion is connecting people with the local designers who are quietly rewriting what Ottoman craft looks like in a modern wardrobe — the ones you'd never find without knowing exactly which unmarked door to knock on. I know every thread of this city's fashion soul, and I love nothing more than sharing it.