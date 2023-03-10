Luxury yachts for rent in Copenhagen
Cool sea air, clean horizons, and the calm movement of the water create a distinctive sense of freedom. A yacht is a natural choice for an intimate dinner, a harbour cruise, or a relaxed private gathering.
What we offer
The Scandinavian coastline is particularly well suited to a relaxed day at sea, with the route, dining, and pace of the journey shaped around the guests.
- Premium yachts for cruises through the harbour, along the coast, and between nearby islands.
- Daytime charters with lunch, drinks, and selected stops by the water.
- Evening journeys with dinner, music, and softly lit surroundings on board.
- Tailored vessels suited to family outings, intimate celebrations, and corporate gatherings.
The itinerary is tailored to the season, number of guests, and atmosphere you want to create.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Scandinavian restraint translates beautifully to life on board, where hospitality is expressed through calm surroundings and thoughtful details. Nothing feels excessive, leaving room for good food, good company, and the freedom to simply enjoy the day.
- Morning coffee, a light lunch, or an evening menu can follow your preferred rhythm.
- Even small gatherings retain a relaxed, intimate atmosphere on board.
- Everything needed for a comfortable day at sea is prepared in advance, allowing you to stay immersed in the scenery.
Additional services
The experience can remain understated while still feeling deeply considered. Rather than adding more to the itinerary, the idea is to select a few details that genuinely improve the day.
- A private tasting built around carefully selected local produce.
- Bicycles or other equipment for exploring after a shore stop.
- Sauna or wellness arrangements as part of the wider day on land.
- Bespoke preparation of the yacht for a date, intimate family occasion, or private dinner.
Routes and destinations
Copenhagen works equally well for a short harbour outing and a longer cruise along the Øresund. The route can stay among the historic waterfronts or follow the Zealand coast towards the quieter northern districts.
- Inner Harbour and Nyhavn — a central itinerary through Copenhagen’s historic waterfront.
- Amager and the southern coast — a more open route along the city’s southern shoreline.
- Hellerup to Klampenborg — a northern cruise past elegant residential districts and green coastal areas.
- Øresund towards Helsingør — a longer journey following the Zealand coastline northwards.
Yachts for special occasions
Smaller gatherings often benefit from thoughtful surroundings rather than elaborate staging. Time on the water creates an atmosphere that feels relaxed, elegant, and naturally suited to meaningful occasions.
- A chef-led dinner for a small circle of guests, complemented by carefully selected wines and an intimate table setting.
- Pre-wedding gatherings and family milestones — quiet aperitifs, intimate dinners, or celebrating personal occasions on the water.
- A new design collection, creative project, or seasonal presentation introduced to a carefully selected audience on board.
Soft northern light, open water, and understated aesthetics give these occasions a distinctive sense of calm and intimacy.