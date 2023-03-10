We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Luxury cars for rent in Cyprus

A luxury vehicle offers greater freedom when travelling between Cyprus’s resorts, restaurants, marinas, and private residences. Whether your itinerary centres on coastal leisure, business, or a longer island journey, the right car can make every route more comfortable.

What we offer

On Cyprus, premium car rental becomes particularly useful when a stay extends beyond one resort area. A single itinerary can connect Limassol, Paphos, the Troodos Mountains, and different parts of the coast.

  • Chauffeur service can be arranged for individual excursions or several consecutive days when the focus is on the journey rather than navigation.
  • Premium sedans and SUVs provide the comfort needed for exploring the island independently over longer distances.
  • Mercedes-Benz G-Class offers a more distinctive choice for clients who enjoy driving and want a vehicle with a stronger character.

Supercars
Supercars
Business class
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Personal driver

Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

Personal chauffeur service allows you to focus entirely on leisure, business, or time with companions while mobility is handled professionally. Both individual transfers and extended arrangements are available.

  • Private journeys connecting several destinations within the same day.
  • Chauffeur waiting service during longer events, excursions, or private appointments.
  • Multi-day arrangements can include regular vehicle availability based on an individual schedule.

Additional services

The island naturally lends itself to journeys extending well beyond a single resort area. Additional services can turn the vehicle into the foundation of a more individual and varied itinerary.

  • Bespoke island routes featuring selected wineries, scenic locations, and independent local venues.
  • Premium vehicles for weddings, private parties, and professional productions.
  • Personal concierge assistance for coordinating selected elements of the driving programme and leisure plans.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

Consistent vehicle reliability becomes particularly important on longer journeys.

The fleet receives regular maintenance, while each selected vehicle undergoes an additional check before rental. This provides greater confidence in the car’s preparation before setting off.

Rent for special occasions

Special occasions on the island often take place beyond the usual city itinerary, so the vehicle can be chosen around the day’s entire setting.

  • Evening events at luxury resorts.
  • Private celebrations at coastal villas.
  • Journeys to yacht marinas and prestigious resort locations.
  • Important dates where comfort should never be compromised.

A premium vehicle preserves a sense of privacy and freedom throughout the occasion.