Luxury cars for rent in Cyprus
A luxury vehicle offers greater freedom when travelling between Cyprus’s resorts, restaurants, marinas, and private residences. Whether your itinerary centres on coastal leisure, business, or a longer island journey, the right car can make every route more comfortable.
What we offer
On Cyprus, premium car rental becomes particularly useful when a stay extends beyond one resort area. A single itinerary can connect Limassol, Paphos, the Troodos Mountains, and different parts of the coast.
- Chauffeur service can be arranged for individual excursions or several consecutive days when the focus is on the journey rather than navigation.
- Premium sedans and SUVs provide the comfort needed for exploring the island independently over longer distances.
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class offers a more distinctive choice for clients who enjoy driving and want a vehicle with a stronger character.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
Personal chauffeur service allows you to focus entirely on leisure, business, or time with companions while mobility is handled professionally. Both individual transfers and extended arrangements are available.
- Private journeys connecting several destinations within the same day.
- Chauffeur waiting service during longer events, excursions, or private appointments.
- Multi-day arrangements can include regular vehicle availability based on an individual schedule.
Additional services
The island naturally lends itself to journeys extending well beyond a single resort area. Additional services can turn the vehicle into the foundation of a more individual and varied itinerary.
- Bespoke island routes featuring selected wineries, scenic locations, and independent local venues.
- Premium vehicles for weddings, private parties, and professional productions.
- Personal concierge assistance for coordinating selected elements of the driving programme and leisure plans.
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
Consistent vehicle reliability becomes particularly important on longer journeys.
The fleet receives regular maintenance, while each selected vehicle undergoes an additional check before rental. This provides greater confidence in the car’s preparation before setting off.
Rent for special occasions
Special occasions on the island often take place beyond the usual city itinerary, so the vehicle can be chosen around the day’s entire setting.
- Evening events at luxury resorts.
- Private celebrations at coastal villas.
- Journeys to yacht marinas and prestigious resort locations.
- Important dates where comfort should never be compromised.
A premium vehicle preserves a sense of privacy and freedom throughout the occasion.