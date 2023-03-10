Luxury villas in Cyprus
Long sunny seasons naturally encourage outdoor living and an unhurried approach to leisure. A villa becomes a setting where mornings begin beside the pool and evenings continue over the terrace long after sunset.
What we offer
Island living can take many forms depending on the season, your travelling party, and the pace you prefer. Our selection ranges from secluded residences for longer stays to striking villas designed for memorable escapes.
- Seafront villas with private pools, landscaped gardens, and generous terraces.
- Private rentals for family holidays, seasonal living, and extended stays.
- Property acquisition opportunities suited to personal use or future rental.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Cyprus offers remarkably different villa experiences, from marina-side sophistication to secluded Mediterranean living surrounded by nature.
- Limassol Marina brings together yachts, fine dining, contemporary residences, and a polished waterfront atmosphere.
- Agios Tychonas appeals with elevated positions, panoramic views, and spacious villas designed around privacy.
- Coral Bay offers a slower coastal lifestyle with beaches, greenery, and the relaxed character of the Paphos region.
- Ayia Napa suits those drawn to the sea, resort energy, and contemporary architecture.
Additional services
The island makes it easy to combine coastal leisure, gastronomy, sport, and cultural discoveries within one personalised itinerary.
- Yacht charters for coastal cruises and private journeys between resorts.
- Personal trainers and villa-based wellness services.
- Bespoke guided routes covering monasteries, wineries, and mountain villages.
- Chauffeur-driven vehicles and helicopter transfers for effortless island travel.
Why choose us
Island travel benefits from strong local knowledge and the ability to bring very different experiences together within one seamless stay.
- We help identify the right accommodation format for short breaks, extended stays, and family travel.
- Local logistics and additional arrangements are coordinated through one team.
- Recommendations may cover restaurants, beaches, yachts, and bespoke excursions.
- Support continues after check-in whenever new requirements arise or plans change.
Services for villa owners
A resort residence may serve several purposes, from personal enjoyment to regular rental income. The right operating structure preserves that flexibility while supporting commercial performance.
- Rental enquiries and guest management.
- Housekeeping, landscaping, pool care, and technical coordination.
- International property promotion.
- Support when moving towards resale or a different usage model.
Transaction security guarantee
Island property transactions may involve several representatives, making consistency of information particularly important throughout the process.
- Cross-checking information provided by the owner, agent, and other parties.
- Reviewing payment schedules and the terms attached to reservation or handover.
- Preparing the relevant transaction materials for legal review.