Luxury yachts for rent in Cyprus
A Mediterranean day feels entirely different when the coastline and open sea become the only points on your itinerary. Spend the day swimming, dining, relaxing, and cruising from one beautiful stretch of coast to another.
What we offer
A Mediterranean charter can be tailored to a full day at sea, a shorter cruise, or an evening occasion.
- Yachts for coastal routes and private journeys between resorts.
- Day cruises with time for swimming, snorkelling, and secluded coves.
- Onboard dining, guest service, and support for intimate private occasions.
- A choice of vessels suited to families, couples, and groups of friends.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Mediterranean days rarely follow a single script, and the onboard service can evolve with the mood of the journey. A morning in the water can lead into a long lunch and eventually become an elegant dinner beneath the evening sky.
- Menus can shift throughout the day, with fresh dishes, chilled drinks, and seasonal bites.
- After swimming, everything needed to return comfortably to the deck is ready for you.
- Longer outings can include fuller dining and attentive care throughout the cabins and leisure areas.
Additional services
An island charter makes it easy to move between sea and shore without losing the feeling of one continuous day. A morning on the yacht can lead to a secluded bay, followed by dinner or a beach club in the evening.
- Bespoke beach lounging with shaded sunbeds, fresh towels, and dedicated hospitality.
- A tasting of local wines and produce paired with selected appetisers.
- Diving, snorkelling, and other equipment for time spent in the water.
- Restaurant or beach-club reservations coordinated with the yacht’s return time.
Routes and destinations
Cyprus offers very different coastal scenery depending on the direction of travel. The southeast is known for clear water and sea caves around Cape Greco, while the western coast leads towards the rugged Akamas Peninsula.
- Ayia Napa, Cape Greco, and Konnos Bay — an eastern route with sea caves and swimming stops.
- Protaras, Fig Tree Bay, and Cape Greco — a shorter outing with clear water and good snorkelling opportunities.
- Paphos, Coral Bay, and Akamas — a western itinerary towards the island’s wilder coastline.
- Latchi, Blue Lagoon, and Fontana Amorosa — a north-western route through secluded bays and exceptionally clear water.
Yachts for special occasions
The Mediterranean coastline lends itself to long days at sea, where celebration, dining, swimming, and scenic stops can flow naturally into one another.
- Celebrate a birthday with lunch on board, time for swimming, and a stop in a secluded bay.
- Mark an anniversary or family occasion with dinner at sunset followed by a leisurely coastal cruise.
- Hold an intimate wedding ceremony or arrange a couple’s photoshoot with deck styling and a carefully selected location.
Warm light, open water, and an unhurried pace create the kind of atmosphere that stays with guests long after the yacht returns to shore.