About

I once talked my way into a private flamenco gathering in a Lavapiés basement that doesn't have a name, a sign, or an Instagram — and that night changed how I see this city forever. I know the members-only wine cellars hidden behind unmarked doors in La Latina, the invitation-only rooftop dinners where Madrid's real creative crowd actually goes, and the after-hours jazz clubs that only open when the right people call ahead. My passion is getting you into the rooms most visitors never know exist.