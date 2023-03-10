Luxury yachts for rent in Doha
A modern skyline, calm waters, and evening light create a striking backdrop for time spent entirely on your own terms. A private yacht is ideal for exclusive events, business meetings, dinner, or a brief escape from the city.
What we offer
A yacht experience can complement a business itinerary, a family day, or an evening event with the modern skyline as a backdrop.
- Yachts for daytime and evening routes along the coast.
- Dinner at sea with onboard service and a menu selected in advance.
- Vessels suitable for corporate meetings, negotiations, and discreet business receptions.
- Larger options for celebrations and bigger private groups.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
A modern evening on the water invites a quieter, more intimate atmosphere where even a business meeting feels refreshingly relaxed. The crew preserves that sense of comfort with discretion rather than unnecessary formality.
- Dining can be arranged for a business dinner, informal reception, or long evening of conversation.
- Privacy remains carefully protected while practical details are handled quietly in the background.
- Music, distinctive table settings, and personal dining preferences can shape the evening further.
Additional services
An evening on the water can be intensely personal: a beautifully prepared dinner, music, flattering lighting, and a private setting shared only with your guests. For special occasions, the yacht can be transformed into a fully prepared private venue.
- A bespoke cocktail menu with dedicated bar service.
- Arabic sweets, dates, coffee, and other local culinary touches.
- Decorative lighting and deck styling for private celebrations.
- Professional video coverage of the evening cruise or special occasion.
Routes and destinations
Doha’s coastline can shift from a modern skyline to open water and island beaches within a relatively short charter. The route may remain close to the city or move towards quieter stretches for swimming and relaxation.
- West Bay and the Corniche — an impressive urban itinerary highlighting the soaring glass towers of the financial district.
- The Pearl-Qatar — a circuit around the artificial island, passing marinas and contemporary waterfront architecture.
- Lusail and Al Maha Island — a northern route combining new urban scenery with more open coastal views.
- Banana Island and Al Safliya Island — a relaxed itinerary centred on beach time and swimming.
Yachts for special occasions
The modern waterfront and open sea provide an impressive backdrop for occasions where privacy, comfort, and meticulous attention to detail matter.
- Host selected clients or business partners for an elegant reception with cocktails, dinner, and plenty of room for conversation.
- Bring family and close friends together for an important celebration with music, refined table settings, and an evening cruise.
- Present jewellery, watches, an automobile, or a new collection to a carefully selected group of guests.
Changing the setting can give even a familiar occasion an entirely different character.