About

I still remember the exact moment I spotted a hand-embroidered abaya in a tiny Al Quoz studio and thought, this is what Dubai actually looks like up close. I know every emerging Emirati designer worth knowing, from the ones quietly selling out of their apartments to the ones about to land in Vogue Arabia, and I love nothing more than connecting people to pieces that feel genuinely personal rather than mall-polished. Fashion here moves fast and stays layered, and I'm always a step ahead of it.