About

I once spent an entire Friday arguing with a gallerist in Alserkal Avenue about whether a rusted shipping container counts as sculpture — we ended up sharing karak chai for two hours. My passion is knowing which pop-up exhibition is worth the drive to the far end of Dubai Design District and which artist talk will genuinely shift how you see this city. I know the curators, the collectors, and the hidden courtyards where the most interesting things happen before they ever make it to Instagram.