Crystell Jill

About

Hi! I’m a Filipino expat with a passion for discovering the hidden gems of the city. I love meeting new people and sharing some of the best dining spots and social places around. Whether you’re looking for a deep conversation about life or a guide to the city’s most vibrant social scenes, I’m here to help make your experience memorable. I’m fluent in English and Tagalog, and I speak a little Portuguese. I’m always eager to learn about new cultures from the people I meet.