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Profile
RU

Yosra

Dubai

Yosra

About

I’m a result driven professional with over 4 years of experience in sales , public relations ,set up companies and client relations across different industries. I enjoy working with people , understanding their needs and building strong long-term relations through clear and respectful communication. Outside of work , I enjoy traveling and exploring new places . Discovering different environments and cultures helps me grow personally and stay inspired. I have a calm and positive personality

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