Dubai

Krishala

About

I'm here to explore life, collect new experiences, and meet people who bring good energy and positive vibes. *r I love surprises, random plans, unexpected adventures, and those "let's see where this goes" kind of moments I'm pretty chill, I love making people laugh, and I always try to make people around me feel comfortable and safe. So basically... spending time with me comes with good vibes, questionable spontaneous decisions, and a decent chance of making a memory we didn't plan for.