Dubai

Mahnoor

About

I’m a dentist by profession, but outside of work I love exploring new places, trying different cafes and restaurants, going to music events, and staying active through Pilates and the gym. I’m also an animal lover and enjoy spending time with pets. I’m easygoing, curious, and always up for a good conversation. I think spending time with me would be enjoyable because I’m a good listener, love sharing laughs, and enjoy both spontaneous adventures and relaxed days just talking about life.