About

I once talked my way into a private preview at Alserkal Avenue by pretending to be a curator — and honestly, that afternoon changed how I see Dubai's art scene entirely. My passion is finding the moments that happen before the crowd arrives: the intimate gallery openings in Al Quoz, the pop-up installations that disappear in a week, the collectors who quietly shape what this city becomes. I know which emerging Emirati artists are worth watching long before the auction houses do.