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RU

Oleksandra

Dubai

Oleksandra

About

Every morning I walk through the Alserkal Avenue warehouses before they open to the public — the light hits the installations differently when the crowds haven't arrived yet. I know this city's art scene the way most people know their own neighborhood: the gallerists who will pull out work that never makes it to the walls, the pop-up cultural moments that disappear in 48 hours, the collectors' dinners where the real conversations happen. My passion is making sure you experience Dubai's creative pulse the way insiders do — unfiltered and completely alive.

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