About

I once spent three hours in a single store in Al Quoz debating the precise weight of linen with a local designer — and I left having bought nothing but a genuine friendship. My passion is knowing which Dubai labels are quietly building something extraordinary before the rest of the world catches on, from the emerging Emirati couturiers tucked into concept stores to the vintage traders who source pieces you simply cannot find anywhere else. I know this city's fashion pulse the way others know its skyline — intimately, and with strong opinions.