About

Every morning I walk through the Alserkal Avenue warehouses before they open, just to watch the light hit the installations before the crowds arrive. My passion is connecting people with Dubai's contemporary art scene — from the emerging Emirati painters showing in intimate Al Quoz spaces to the major exhibitions at Jameel Arts Centre that most visitors never find. I know this city's creative pulse like a second heartbeat, and I love sharing it with anyone curious enough to look beyond the skyline.