About

I still remember the first time I slipped past an unmarked door in Jumeirah and found myself in a candlelit members-only supper club that half of Dubai's social scene would never know existed. That instinct for finding what's hidden behind the obvious — the private rooftops, the invitation-only tastings, the dining rooms that don't appear on any app — is something I've spent years quietly building. My passion is matching the right person to the right room, and in this city, knowing the right room makes all the difference.