About

I still remember the first time I had a proper Emirati breakfast — slow-cooked balaleet with cardamom and rose water — at a tiny place in Deira that most people walk past without a second glance. My passion is knowing exactly which table to book, which chef is doing something unexpected, and where the real food conversations in Dubai are happening right now. I know this city's dining scene the way you know a close friend — its moods, its hidden sides, and exactly where it surprises you.