Surumi Shah

About

I still remember the first time I watched the fishermen at Deira's old wharf arrange their catch before dawn, the city completely quiet except for the creak of wooden abras on the water — that rhythm of old Dubai is what I keep coming back to. I know every family-run spice merchant in the souk, every neighbourhood where locals actually eat and pray and gather, far from the polished surfaces most people see. My passion is showing you the city as it genuinely lives and breathes, not as it performs.