About

Every morning I walk through the Gold Souk before it gets crowded, not to buy, but to watch how light hits the craftsmanship — that ritual keeps my eye sharp. I know every local designer worth knowing in this city, from the quiet studios in Alserkal Avenue to the emerging names showing at Dubai Fashion Week before anyone else catches on. My passion is connecting people with pieces that actually mean something, because Dubai's fashion scene is far more layered and original than most people realise.