About

I still remember the smell of saffron and rose water drifting from my grandmother's kitchen every Friday morning, the same scent you'll find today in the old spice stalls of Deira — that continuity is what makes Dubai endlessly fascinating to me. I know which family-run machboos spots open only for lunch, where the pearl divers' descendants gather for tea, and when the fish market comes alive before the city wakes up. My passion is showing you the living, breathing Dubai that exists just beneath the glossy surface.