About

I still remember standing in front of a Emirati artist's work at Alserkal Avenue for the first time, feeling like the city had just whispered something it doesn't tell everyone. My passion is connecting people to Dubai's art scene in a way that goes beyond the obvious — the hidden gallery openings, the collectors' dinners, the cultural moments that don't make it onto any tourist list. I know exactly where to find the pulse of this city's creative soul, and I love nothing more than sharing it.