About

I still remember the first time I joined neighbors for an iftar meal in Deira — the moment the call to prayer faded and everyone reached for dates at exactly the same second, strangers sharing one quiet breath. That rhythm of the city, beneath all the glass and glamour, is what I know best: the souks that still smell of oud at dawn, the fishermen sorting their catch before most people wake up, the hidden majlis where the real conversations happen. I'll show you the Dubai that locals actually live in.