About

I still remember the first time I watched the sun rise over the Arabian Gulf from the deck of a yacht anchored off Bluewaters Island — that stillness before the city woke up felt like Dubai's best-kept secret. My passion is sharing exactly that side of this place: the private beach clubs, the best spots for paddleboarding along JBR, the marinas where you can charter something incredible without the tourist markup. I know where the serious athletes train, which rooftop pools are worth the membership, and how to turn a weekend here into something that actually gets your heart racing.