About

I once talked my way into a royal family's private rooftop gathering in DIFC simply by knowing the right name to drop at the door — that's the kind of access I've spent years building in this city. My passion is reading Dubai's nightlife like a living map: I know which hidden lounges don't appear on any app, which Thursday nights turn into something truly unforgettable, and exactly who to call when you want a table that doesn't officially exist. For me, a perfect evening here isn't about the obvious — it's about the story you'll be telling for years.