About

Every morning I walk past the same unmarked door in DIFC that most people assume is a utility entrance — I know the maître d' inside by name, and tonight's table is already mine. My passion is finding the doors that aren't meant to be found: the rooftop supper clubs, the members' ateliers, the underground jazz rooms that Dubai keeps beautifully hidden beneath its glittering surface. I'll take you exactly where you're not supposed to know about — and make sure you belong there completely.