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Vanessa

Dubai

Vanessa

About

The first time I truly understood Dubai's food scene was sitting at a chef's table in Deira at 2am, watching a Yemeni cook fold malawah dough like it was second nature — no tourists, no Instagram, just pure craft. I know every corner of this city's dining landscape, from the hidden family-run spots in Karama to the rooftop tables where the skyline feels close enough to touch. Food here tells the whole story of who Dubai actually is, and I love making sure the people I share it with leave the table knowing that too.

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